Rams And Seahawks Single-Handedly Challenge Thursday Night Football Narrative

If you've been watching the NFL for any amount of time, you are well aware that there is a certain sentiment surrounding Thursday Night Football games.

Everyone has talked about the quality of the games (or lack thereof), and even some of my own coworkers have been banging the drum that the product has dropped off a cliff relative to the other games on the weekly calendar.

Throw in the added bonus of the NFL trying to shove streaming down your throat by featuring the game on something called Amazon Prime, and you have a recipe for football viewing disaster.

All of that was put on the backburner last night, as the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks put on an absolute classic of a football game last night in the Pacific Northwest, punctuated by a thrilling ending and uncharacteristically great call (at least lately) by Al Michaels.

Game of the year candidate? On Thursday night? You better believe it!

This game had everything: a fourth quarter comeback of two scores (the best fourth quarter comeback in Seahawks history, at that), a ton of points and offensive production, overtime, you name it.

The fine folks on X were absolutely buzzing late into the night and even bleeding into Friday morning with their celebrations of this instant classic.

It makes sense that this was one of the best Thursday Night Football games of the year, considering these are two teams with double-digit wins looking to lock down a division title and perhaps even a number one seed in the process.

But we've seen rock fights between two great teams in the past, so it's never a guarantee that you'll see an entertaining game regardless.

Considering the Seahawks have what many believe is the best defense in the NFL, the plethora of points was a little unexpected, even when you take into account the Rams' high-powered offense.

No one is complaining, though, as the Rams and Seahawks, at least for one night, put the narrative that Thursday Night Football is a flawed product to bed.

If only we had a game like this every Thursday. A man can dream.