Rams RB Blake Corum Has The Worst Time Awareness Of Anyone In The NFL

If I handed you a stopwatch and said, "Stop this as soon as you think you’ve reached twelve seconds," you’d probably do a solid job.

The challenge is quite simple. As long as you can count to 12 and you know how long a second is (just use the old "One Mississippi" trick), you’ll probably get to within half a second.

That’s what most players on the Los Angeles Rams did on Thursday. Faced with the same challenge I just described, nearly all of them were incredibly close to stopping the watch at 12.00.

Everyone, that is, except running back Blake Corum. When this dude had his turn to shine, he failed miserably.

After just 4.83 seconds, he hit the stop button.

Yeah, that’s pretty bad. But you know what’s worse? Corum seemed surprised.

"That was it?! Four seconds? I swear I was counting in my head," Corum said.

Was he counting at the speed of light? None of his other teammates got a number lower than 10 or anything above 12.9. He’s probably going to hear about that one for a while.

There’s no way any normal human being would get to 12 three times faster than the actual length of a second. Corum is a Michigan graduate, so maybe the Wolverines need to look into how well their athletes are performing academically.

Los Angeles kicks off its season on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Thankfully, Corum won’t need short-term time awareness to be useful to his team for that game.