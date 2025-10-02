Rams Fumble, Bad Kicking Spoil Comeback Effort Versus 49ers

Rams beat themselves in a much-needed game.

Kyren Williams had a rough night for the Rams, and Los Angeles couldn’t keep up with Mac Jones as the San Francisco 49ers pulled out a 26-23 overtime win.

Williams, who can run but continues to struggle with ball security, coughed up a late-game fumble at the goal line that ultimately cost LA.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on October 02, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Rams had clawed back to tie it at 20-20 earlier, only to see Joshua Karty miss the extra point that would have given them the lead. Stafford then rallied the offense again, moving LA into range for another Karty attempt. 

This time, the rookie kicker hit the mark to force overtime.

The extra frame opened with a Niners field goal, and Jones, limping on a bum left knee, pressed on and carved up LA’s defense for 342 yards and two touchdowns. 

The Niners' offensive line kept Jones away from getting sacked until the final minutes, though Jones was shown grimacing in pain during overtime.

After San Francisco’s go-ahead field goal in OT, Stafford answered with a 38-yard connection to Tutu Atwell that pushed the Rams deep into enemy territory. 

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: Mac Jones #10 of the San Francisco 49ers pitches the ball during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 02, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: Kyren Williams #23 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on October 02, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Facing fourth-and-one in field-goal range, Sean McVay bypassed the tie and gambled for the win.

The call went to Williams, a chance at redemption after his costly fumble. The Niners’ defense held firm and stuffed him short, sealing San Francisco’s victory.

"It was a bad call. It was a bad call by me," Sean McVay said after the loss, visibly upset. "I'm sick right now because I put our players in a sh*tty spot, and I've got to live with that."

The Niners entered Thursday night short-handed with Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall sidelined, but Kendrick Bourne delivered in their absence with 10 catches for 142 yards.

Now the Rams are left stewing in another narrow loss, while San Francisco faces a different dilemma… 

They have two quarterbacks worthy of starting jobs, one on a cheap contract and the other paid like a franchise face. 

Right now, the budget option in Jones looks like the better play.

