Rams Get Controversial Call, Advance to NFC Championship Despite Caleb Williams Miracle Touchdown

The Los Angeles Rams advanced to the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night, despite some more heroics by Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

In what was an ugly game at snowy, cold Soldier Field, the Rams much-maligned defense held strong for much of the game, including an impressive goal line stand in the fourth quarter, before some of Williams' trademark magic provided one of the highlights of the NFL postseason. Again.

On the first four drives of the second half, he was just 3/12 for 36 yards, frequently running for his life and forced into making difficult throws. But as is so often the case in the modern NFL as defenses get tired late, Williams took advantage of a spectacular collapse by the Rams' defensive backs. On 4th and 4 from the Rams 14-yard-line, Williams was pressured and scrambled back literally 26 yards behind the original line of scrimmage. Somehow, SOMEHOW, the Rams defensive backs lost sight of Cole Kmet in the endzone, and Williams, with one of the most spectacular feats of field vision you'll ever see, found him in the corner to essentially tie the game.

Doesn't get any better than that. And it was almost enough to overcome yet another controversial refereeing decision, until a terrible overtime throw made the difference.

Rams Benefit From Bizarre Officiating Call, Force Turnovers To Move On

For a relatively boring game until the fourth quarter, the final 19 minutes of game action were thrilling and unpredictable. And once again, marred by yet another controversial officiating decision. In a weekend filled with questionable calls, one Davante Adams "reception" may have been the most frustrating. At least for Buffalo Bills fans.

With just over 11 minutes remaining and the Rams deep in Chicago territory, Adams appeared to catch a pass on 2nd and 10, but in the process of going to the ground, the ball was ripped out and taken away by the Bears defense. It was an almost identical copy of the Brandin Cooks catch-interception in the Bills-Broncos game on Saturday afternoon. And it was ruled the exact opposite way.

At this point, it's hard to defend the lack of consistency from NFL officials. On Saturday, the interpretation of the rules meant that Cooks had to complete the process of the catch, even though his knees hit the ground, in contact with a defensive player, and with possession of the ball. On Sunday, the interpretation completely changed. Nobody seems to know what's a catch and what isn't, and different officials make different rulings. Ugly.

Instead of an interception, the Rams picked up the first down, and went on to score a touchdown and take a 17-10 lead. After a goal line stand to stop the Bears, it looked like LA would do just enough defensively to advance in regulation. But Williams' incredible play with just 20 seconds left sent the game to overtime.

Chicago got the stop on the first possession, and the Bears drove down the field, nearly reaching field goal range to end the game. Williams' inconsistency, though, came back to bite him. An interception on a deep pass gave the ball back to the Rams. And Matthew Stafford marched them down the field in response, setting up a 42-yard field goal try from Harrison Melvis.

And Melvis nailed it to send the Rams through.

It's a brutal way for the Bears' season to end, particularly after Williams made such an exceptional play. But, as was always likely, next Sunday night in Seattle will be a rematch of the two NFC West powerhouses. And ensures that the NFL's terrible competitive balance continues.

READ MORE: Patriots Win Over Texans Means NFL's Awful Competitive Balance Continues

For the Rams, it's a chance to reach their third Super Bowl in the past seven years. For Chicago, there's always next year.