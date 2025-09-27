Colts Camryn Bynum Accuses Rams Of Ultimate Embarrassing Move: Piping In Crowd Noise

Many embarrassing things can happen to you. You saunter out of the bathroom with toilet paper stuck to your foot. You call the teacher "Mom." You slip, fall, and pull a groin while trying to show the kids how it's done on the dance floor at your cousin's wedding.

But, in the world of sports, there's nothing more embarrassing than pumping in crowd noise, and that's what the Los Angeles Rams are being accused of.

Camryn Bynum and the Indianapolis Colts will play the Rams this Sunday afternoon, but beforehand, he was a guest on the Downs 2 Business podcast. There, the Colts safety fired some shots at the crowd noise levels inside of SoFi Stadium after being asked if it was the best stadium in the league.

"They play fake crowd noise because their crowd isn’t that turnt," Bynum alleged. "The Rams have a good fanbase, but they’ve moved around so much, it’s not true fans. It’s more like a celebrity show in there."

Alright, now that last part I can understand, but those crowd noise accusations are pretty big. What evidence does he have?

Well, Bynum said he and some teammates noticed something odd last season when he was a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

"On third downs, the crowd is sitting down, but somehow there’s noise coming from somewhere," he said. "We’re just looking around last year, like, hold on, that noise is coming from the speakers, because nobody’s turnt up right now."

Now, that's intriguing...

Usually, when you're in a loud stadium, there are at least a few people who are undeniably turnt.

But not a single turnt soul, and the place is rocking? That's definitely suspicious.

I don't know if what Bynum is saying is true or not, but if it's true, that is so embarrassing.

Like tripping at graduation times 100.