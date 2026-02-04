Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson Reacts To The Most Viral Toupée Removal In Boxing History

The MMA legend revealed he had an embarrassing moment of his own.

OutKick's "Hot Mic" with Jonathan Hutton and Chad Withrow is in the Bay Area for Super Bowl LV, and they got the chance to chat with the legendary Quinton "Rampage" Jackson.

They hit all kinds of topics, but one that they absolutely had to hit on — no pun intended — with the MMA great, was the viral video of boxer Jarrell Miller getting punched so hard his toupée got knocked off his head.

He took a shot from Kingsley Ibeh, and his hairpiece flipped up like the top of a hobo's hat in a cartoon.

He looks like a can that just got opened.

Every ad for hair restoration features a guy swimming as proof that it's not going anywhere.

Now, I'm going to need to see someone take a boxing mitt to the chops before I believe it.

Jackson had some thoughts on this and commended Miller for having fun with it.

"Yeah, that's the best thing you can do," Jackson said. "And he actually gave me an idea because I'm kind of bald. So, now I want to go get me a toupée."

Jackson could also identify with having an embarrassing moment during a fight.

He said before his first fight, he planned to hop in the cage wearing a wrestling singlet as a nod to his wrestling background. However, that was a no-go because of the straps, which his opponent could, in theory, choke him with.

"So, I had on like little thin booty shorts, and then the cage wasn't perfect, and one of the (parts of the) cage scratched me and put a hole in my shorts in the butt area," he explained. "So, I had like a big hole in my butt, you know. And then, you know…"

Oh… we know.

Honestly, moments like that have kept me out of the ring or cage. I'd hate to lose a toupée in front of everyone or get a hole in my booty shorts.

It's that, and definitely not that I'm afraid I'd get my own teeth knocked down my throat or get my leg snapped like a twig.