Raiders' Maxx Crosby Answers For Hard Shove on Raiders Coach

We've seen this song and dance before … *cough* Robert Saleh and Aaron Rodgers.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby caught some extra attention Sunday after shoving linebackers coach Mike Caldwell during Las Vegas' 32-13 loss.

By the look of it, Crosby was bothered by Caldwell. That's more than a "love tap."

WATCH:

Crosby understood the bad optics and tried playing damage control after Sunday's game.

"Mike Caldwell Is My Guy. One Of The Best People In The Business. Thats A Love Push, Stop Reaching. #RN4L," Crosby posted on X.

The Pro Bowler also spoke to the media after the game, supporting Caldwell.

"Mike Caldwell is a great dude, we have a great relationship and we do that all the time," Crosby said, via Vegas Sports Daily.

Crosby's shove brought back memories of Week 3's shove between Saleh and Rodgers. Despite both sides saying all was "good," Saleh was eventually shown the exit doors.

This week, Crosby also addressed reports of sparking "turmoil" inside the Raiders organization. The team struggles to cement a promising path forward and lacks any kind of identity on either side of the ball.

Crosby is loyal to the Raiders, at a cost.

And which defense wouldn't be upset after letting the Justin Fields-led Steelers hang 32 points on them?

