NFL Insider's Suggestion On Maxx Crosby, Raiders 'Turmoil' Flops Atomically, And He Admitted It

An NFL insider went with his gut on a "scoop" about turmoil allegedly bothering the Raiders organization and star edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

Regrettably, the reporter who sensationalized headlines about the Raiders, was forced to eat crow.

Former NFL exec and reporter Michael Lombardi went on Pat McAfee's show this week and answered for his earlier statements about the Raiders and Crosby.

Crosby missed Week 4's matchup due to an injury, and Lombardi thought he smelled blood in the water, claiming that Crosby missed the game due to internal conflict affecting the team.

Of course, there is on-going drama involving Raiders wideout Davante Adams, whose name continues to headline early-season trade news.

But throwing the injured Crosby into that mess to get clicks was a bad decision, and the former GM answered for his mistakes.

Lombardi fessed up to being wrong after Crosby's not-so-subtle dig at reporters running with misinformation.

"Let me address the elephant in the room: he’s right, I was wrong," Lombardi said on McAfee's show.

"I thought he had a hamstring injury and he’s right to call me out because I was wrong. Just like I call people out that I think are wrong. And so I was wrong on that, I thought he had a hamstring, he had a high-ankle sprain. He didn’t deserve to be on the sideline."

Just imagine being in Crosby's shoes. He's sidelined with an injury and then blamed for causing turmoil for his team.

The Raiders and Crosby were never close to dealing with a mutiny, contrary to Lombardi's past claims.

Lombardi continued, "If you’re going to criticize people and you’re right, you only have validity if you admit when you’re wrong. That’s what I do. You comment on football. I don’t say everything’s great. I criticize, I make an opinion. But when I’m wrong, I’ve got no problem standing up to it, Pat."

Crosby, a three-time Pro Bowler shouldering a heavy workload for the Raiders defensive line, signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension in 2022.

Lombardi has delivered some cold predictions in the past, including a forecast in 2023 that the Arizona Cardinals would move on from quarterback Kyler Murray for a culture change. Murray still plays for Arizona one year later.

Justice was served.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com