Pete Carroll Flatly Denies Raiders Quit After Humiliating Shutout: VIDEO

NFL fans generally agree: we thought the Raiders would be bad... just not this bad. Sunday's 31-0 shutout against the Philadelphia Eagles prompted questions after the game directed at Raiders head coach Pete Carroll on whether his team ‘quit’ on him.

Carroll was a ghost on the sideline for four quarters and waited until the post-game to start rallying his team.

There, he made a passionate case that his team "fought their a** off" after failing to score in the clobbering.

A reporter suggested Las Vegas had given up, to which Carroll responded aggressively, touting his pedigree.

"Hold on, hold on, hold on. Let me address that because you brought it up," Carroll said.

"They fought their a** off. … I have nothing but wins and background and in history and all of that to set our expectations and to maintain the standards that we work by. And that's what we're doing."

It's the second time Carroll's team has lost by that margin, last seen in October when they faced off against the Chiefs. Now 2-12, the Raiders have sunk so low that keeping Carroll around in 2026 seems preposterous.

Carroll continues to face heat as his first year with the Raiders slips into a grim vision.

Against Philly, the Raiders amassed 75 total yards of offense.

Three weeks before the shutout, Raiders brass cut ties with top-paid offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. At the time of the Kelly cut, fans clamored for leadership to dump Carroll in a bundle as well. One key issue for the Raiders has been their heavily porous offensive line, led by Brennan Carroll, the HC's son.

Pete Carroll's top feat left this season will be keeping his job until the season's end.

