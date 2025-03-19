Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Announces Dogecoin Partnership For Indianapolis 500

The IndyCar Series may be gearing up for the second race of the season — the Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix — but it's never too soon to start looking ahead to May and the series' crown jewel, the Indianapolis 500.

That's what Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing did on Wednesday when they announced a new partnership for the No. 30 Honda driven by Devlin DeFrancesco that will make some people happy, confuse the hell out of a lot of others, and possibly even trigger a few hardcore wokesters.

Did anyone order a Dogecoin livery?

Remember the internet and Elon Musk's favorite meme coin from a couple of years back?

Well, the cryptocurrency that started as a goof is back in IndyCar livery-form, and you can vote on which version the team will run on Memorial Day Weekend.

One thing is certain: whichever version of the livery they go with, you'll be able to tell which is the No. 30 from outer space, which is, of course, kind of the idea.

I think I'm partial to the "Turbowave" livery but the "Blaze" one is pretty solid too.

In my opinion, "BananaBoost" is the weakest of the three, but it'd still be a stand-out look on the 33-car grid.

Fans can vote on the livery, with one being selected to receive a $1,000 Dogecoin wallet.

House of Doge and the Dogecoin Foundation have partnered with RLL for the occasion, and DeFrancesco is the perfect driver for this car because he knows a thing or two about a thing or two when it comes to Dogecoin.

"I first invested in Dogecoin in 2020 and drove everyone crazy, telling anyone that would listen that they needed to own it. It’s not only my favorite crypto, but the plan to become a global currency and drive payment adoption is awesome. I’m pumped to be part of the community and an ambassador for the vision," Devlin said in a statement.

The driver will also be donating $25,000 in Dogecoin to Riley Children’s Foundation in Indianapolis and fans are invited to donate as well.

The 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 25, and you can watch it on FOX, just like you can with every single IndyCar race this season.