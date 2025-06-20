Rafael Devers Says He Felt Disrespected By Boston Red Sox

The relationship between Rafael Devers and his now-former team deteriorated quickly at the start of the 2025 season.

Devers seemed entrenched as the Boston Red Sox starting third baseman…until they signed Alex Bregman from the Houston Astros. Bregman, a superior defensive third baseman, forced Devers to become a full-time designed hitter. He wasn't happy about it. It quickly got worse.

Boston expected Triston Casas to be its full-time first baseman. Then he got hurt. Red Sox management approached Devers to ask him to move to first base, offering him the chance to make a selfless move that would have helped his team. He declined. A few months later, Devers was traded to the San Francisco Giants for an underwhelming return.

What made the entire situation even more bizarre is that Devers, after refusing in Boston, said he'd play first for the Giants. Huh?

Rafael Devers Explains His Decisions In Boston

When asked to talk about his time with the Red Sox, Devers mostly deflected.

"That’s in the past," he told reporters in the Giants dugout. "Those are not decisions that I control, and I’m leaving that in the past right now."

Though he did say that he should have been given more respect by the Red Sox organization. And according to him, that lack of respect is why he wouldn't play first.

"I would say that I put some good numbers up in Boston, and I think that I do feel that I have earned some respect," he said. "If they would have asked me at the beginning of spring training, yes, I would have played."

Except the reason they didn't ask him to play first in spring training is because Casas hadn't gotten hurt yet. What's he even talking about?

Devers is making $30 million per year. His one job is to help his team win. He's done that, and been rewarded for it with a lengthy, high-dollar-value contract. Then when the team asks him to help them win by moving positions after a catastrophic injury to another key player, he thinks it shows a lack of "respect?" Embarrassing.

Here's hoping the Giants don't have a midseason injury that forces Devers to move positions, or he might feel disrespected again, despite his extremely high salary. Heaven forbid.