Rafael Devers-Red Sox Relationship Deteriorates Further, Is A Trade Coming?

Entering 2025, it seemed like things were finally looking up for the Boston Red Sox.

They traded for Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, then signed him to a lengthy extension. They signed Alex Bregman, solidifying their offense and infield defense. The only problem? Arguably their best player wasn't happy about it.

Rafael Devers, the long-time Boston third baseman, didn't like that the team's front office and management asked him to become a full-time designated hitter, moving off his position to make way for Bregman, a far superior defender. Then, first baseman Triston Casas suffered a devastating knee injury, knocking him out for the remainder of the 2025 season. Boston, understandably and with few other options, asked Devers to move to first.

That didn't go well either.

READ: Rafael Devers, Making $30M, Whines About Red Sox Asking For Position Switch

On Friday, team owner John Henry and Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow met the Red Sox on the road to meet with Devers, and while their public comments suggested it went well, Devers has remained at DH. And this week, a new report contradicts the public messaging.

Even after signing Devers to a massive extension in 2024, Ken Rosenthal reported that Boston could explore a trade in the near future.

Rafael Devers Trade Could Be Problematic For Boston

While nothing is imminent, Rosenthal did report that a Devers trade isn't "far-fetched," considering the disconnect between the two sides.

"The idea of a trade at some point isn’t all that far-fetched, even with Devers owed more than $250 million, including a portion deferred," Rosenthal explained. "For a hitter of his quality, the contract soon might look like something of a bargain, at least compared to Juan Soto’s $765 million and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s $500 million.

"Even if [Alex] Bregman exercises his opt-out and departs as a free agent, the Sox can play top infield prospect Marcelo Mayer at third, leaving Devers without a position and possibly without a team. His contract does not include a no-trade clause, only a $2 million assignment bonus if the Sox send him to another club."

Devers' defense at third is well below average, and he's clearly not willing to move to first. Designated hitter is his obvious "position," limiting his value and potential trade destinations.

Still, a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers could be interested. They can take on the salary and long-term commitment, replace the struggling Max Muncy, and overwhelm opponents with offense. The Cubs are still searching for a solution at third, though have shown little willingness to take on high-value contracts. Then there's the Yankees, though it seems impossible for Boston to send their best player in a trade to their fiercest rival.

The Phillies and Angels are also big market teams that could stand to upgrade at third. And any team could use a hitter like Devers, who's been 50% better than league average offensively after a very slow start.

It's still tough to see Boston giving up on a home-grown player signed to a long-term contract. Especially where they sit in a fight for a playoff appearance. But if the relationship has deteriorated to the point where a trade is suddenly on the table, that's a discouraging sign for the Red Sox and their fans. Stay tuned.