Rafael Devers Left Giants Legend Hanging At Training Session, Which Is Causing New Concerns

Rafael Devers, the San Francisco Giants’ new slugger, is stirring some new tension by leaving Giants legend Will Clark waiting after failing to attend some first-base training sessions.

Clark, a six-time All-Star and Gold Glove first baseman, was invited by the team to mentor Devers, who has steadfastly resisted playing any position other than third base, which led to his departure from Boston.

Devers’ repeated absences left Clark frustrated, according to the legend himself.

"Friday, Saturday, Sunday, he did not come out early, at all. Period, not all. In fact, he didn’t even hit on the field," Clark said.

"Everybody’s like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry, Will. I’m so sorry."

The Giants acquired Devers from the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster trade, sending prospects Kyle Teel, Yoeilin Cespedes and pitcher Quinn Priester to Boston, hoping the 28-year-old’s bat would add some spark to their lineup.

In 20 games with SF, all as a designated hitter, Devers is hitting .240/.348/.387 with two home runs and nine RBI — a drop from his .272/.401/.504 slash line and 15 homers in 73 games with Boston earlier this season.

Devers’ reluctance to train at first base undoubtedly stems from his public refusal to yield third base to Alex Bregman during his Red Sox tenure.

"I know what the (expletive) happened," Clark added.

"I said, he didn’t want to go out and be at first base and be 20 feet in front of their freaking dugout with what went on in Boston, and now he’s working with me at first base. He didn’t want to have to go through all that (expletive) through the press in the media. So, I completely understand."

Devers’ new challenges to mesh in San Francisco echo his final days in Boston, where he clarified his position during spring training.

"Third base is my position," Devers said back in February.

"That’s what I’ve played. I don’t know what their plans are. I know we had a conversation. I made it clear what my desires were, and yeah, whatever happens from here, I don’t know."

That same reluctance is causing some hesitation around Devers in his new home.

Red Sox play-by-play announcer Will Flemming underscored Devers’ pattern on WEEI: "They don’t yet know what is gonna happen with the player. I was there the second day. Will Clark was there to work on ground balls with him at first base, and Raffy didn’t show up.

"So, that’s the person that these guys have been dealing with for a long time."

