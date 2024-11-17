Rafael Campos Overcome With Emotion After Earning First PGA Tour Win Days After Becoming A Father

Nothing about the Butterfield Bermuda Championship is necessarily sexy. Sure, island golf is kind of cool, but the penultimate tournament of the PGA Tour season, taking place in mid-November no less with an incredibly weak field, doesn't make for the most-intriguing event on paper.

While the tournament may have only featured a handful of players the casual golf fan would recognize, it was mostly filled with players looking to improve their standings heading into next season, with many simply hoping to put together a good enough finish to hold onto their Tour cards and have a full-time job next season.

Rafael Campos was among the latter.

The Puerto Rican entered the week 147th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings having missed 13 of his last 15 cuts. Players ranked 125th or better after the standings are finalized following next week's RSM Classic will receive full status on Tour next year, while players from 126-150 will receive partial status.

Not only was Campos dealing with the pressures of trying to secure a full-time job next season while playing some not-so-great golf, he and his wife welcomed their first child on Monday. Wanting to be with his wife and newborn daughter for as long as possible, the 36-year-old didn't arrive in Bermuda until Wednesday, meaning that he was unable to play a practice round ahead of Thursday's first round.

Going into a tournament blindly with your job security depending on a strong finish just days after becoming a father is some heavy stuff, but apparently the exact situation Campos needed.

After opening the week with rounds of 70 and 65 to put himself into contention heading into the weekend, Campos fired a 62 on Saturday to grab a share of the 54-hole lead, potentially setting up his second life-changing day in less than a week.

After 68 shots Sunday, Campos wasn't just a dad who plays on the PGA Tour, he was a dad who has won on the PGA Tour.

He was understandably overcome with emotion after making a par on the 72nd hole to secure a three-shot win.

He could barely speak after his unbelievable week, and understandably so.

Campos will return home to his wife and week-old daughter with job security for two years, a $1.2 million check, and an invite to the Masters headed his way.