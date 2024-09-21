Racecar Driver Sophia Floersch Handles Oktoberfest Beer Keg-Tapping Duties Like A Champ

German racecar driver Sophia Floersch wrapped up her Formula 3 season a few weeks ago, so now it's time to enjoy some time off with some frosty mugs of bier because Oktoberfest is officially underway.

However, the 23-year-old Alpine Academy driver who spent this season with Van Amersfoort Racing wasn't just there to chug some Festbier. Floersch was given the high honor of tapping a keg at a celebration in Munich.

Stellar form from Floersch getting that beer flowing with minimal spillage. She thanked the venue — Münchner Stubn Festzelt — for letting her do the honor again, and I think it was pretty clear that she has tapped an Oktoberfest keg or two before this one.

Hitting Germany for Oktoberfest is a bucket list item for me. I went to an Oktoberfest celebration at a German club in Pennsylvania last year, and it really was one of those, "Where have you been all my life?!" moments.

Nothing but brats, beer, schnitzel, beer, Fräuleins, and more beer as far as the inebriated eye could see.

I was unaware of the ceremonial beer keg-tapping though. Longtime OutKick readers might know that I love a ceremonial first pitch or puck drop, and I think we need to add ceremonial beer keg-tapping to that list. Before I kick the bucket, I want to tap a keg to open an Oktoberfest (I also want to be the guy who runs across the track waving the green flag at the back of the grid to start an F1 Grand Prix).

On the off chance that you ever get to ceremonially tap a keg (aren't all keg-tappings kind of ceremonious in a way?) Sophie Floersch could probably hand out some pointers.

Floersch — who also has a background in sportscar racing, and has competed in the LMP2 class in the 24 Hours of Le Mans — finished the F3 World Championship in P29 in a deep field of drivers.