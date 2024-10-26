Arch Manning Wasn’t Needed Against Vanderbilt, But Quinn Ewers Is Making Coach Sarkisian Think Twice | Wallace

NASHVILLE - This game went exactly how folks at Vanderbilt expected it, while Texas personnel are just happy to get out of Nashville with the win. There's also a situation that continues to bubble around the Longhorns, and it has to do with the quarterback position.

The Commodores hanging around for the entire ballgame, should be the story that comes from this contest, but there are some people in Texas that are worried about Quinn Ewers leading this team to a national championship.

And I'll be honest, I can't blame those Longhorn fans who are worried at the moment, coming off the 27-24 win against Vanderbilt. Sure, the Texas defense held strong, but if the Longhorns are going to compete for a title, they have to figure out how to get this offense moving.

After completing his first seventeen passes, it felt like Ewers backed down in the pocket, and was hesitant leading the offense.

Sure, the first half netted them a 14-10 lead, with Quinn Ewers throwing two touchdown passes, both of which were beautiful.

But there seemed to be a massive problem with consistency in the second half for Ewers and this Texas offense, which Vanderbilt used to its advantage to climb back into this game.

The question is, will it come time when Arch Manning is needed once again? The Longhorns scored just six points in the second half, while also punting and Quinn Ewers threw an interception on two other drives.

There was never a time during this game in which I felt comfortable that head coach Steve Sarkisian was going to leave Nashville with the win, until Texas recovered the onside kick as time ticked-off in the fourth quarter.

Where Does Coach Steve Sarkisian Go From Here, After The Bye-Week?

I can already tell you that it will be Quinn Ewers starting for Texas against the Florida Gators in two weeks, but that doesn't mean he will finish the season with that honor. The simple point is the Longhorns cannot afford to have games like this that produced six points in the second half on five possessions.

And trust me, Vanderbilt is a tough matchup, as this team has better coaches, has much better players and a leader in quarterback Diego Pavia. But that doesn’t mean the Longhorns can just barely get out of town with a win, as eighteen-point favorites entering the game.

Sure, Quinn Ewers finished the game with 288 yards and 2 touchdowns. But he also had two costly interceptions that led to Vanderbilt touchdowns. This Texas team cannot win a title with a quarterback who plays like that in the second half. I don't care if his leading wide receiver is out or not.

While Texas players made their way over to the visiting section that took up a massive chunk of the stadium, there was more relief than celebration.

As athletic director Chris Del Conte was walking off the field as the final whistle blew, he shrugged his head, almost showing relief that they got out of Nashville unscathed. And he should feel very lucky, because this Vanderbilt team left way too many points on the field.

The Longhorns have a problem right now, and it revolves around the offense actually being consistent enough to contend for a title. As they head home to Texas for a week off, there are more questions than answers for Steve Sarkisian.

And it has everything to do with the quarterback position,