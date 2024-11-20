Texas QB Quinn Ewers Gives Unexpected Answer About Future Plans: WATCH

Texas QB Quinn Ewers had a bit of an unexpected answer when asked about his future with the team.

It's long been expected that this season will be Ewers' last one in Austin. He's viewed as a top NFL prospect, and his stock was very high heading into the season.

It's taken a bit of a hit after struggling with his health and some inconsistency on the field. Yet, Texas is 9-1, and there's no doubt NFL scouts remain very interested in the Longhorns passer.

Quinn Ewers asked about future at Texas.

Texas' final home game is this upcoming weekend against Kentucky, and Ewers was asked if it will be the final home game of his career with the Longhorns.

His answer is bound to generate some interest.

"Who knows? I'm just trying to win. Trying to win this week," Ewers told the media Monday afternoon with a huge grin on his face.

You can watch his response in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That's certainly not a guarantee that Ewers plans on going pro and it's not confirmation he will return to Austin.

He gave the most vague answer possible, and you have to wonder whether it was on purpose or if it was a natural answer.

Ewers has 1,898 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns and six interceptions on the season. He's putting up some solid numbers, but he's also not blowing the roof off.

With Arch Manning waiting in the wings, returning to the Longhorns next season might set up a hell of a QB showdown in camp.

As a betting man, I'd bet Ewers will leave for the NFL, but his answer certainly raises doubt about whether that will happen. What do you think Ewers will do? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.