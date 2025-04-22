Former Texas QB Reveals Insane Life-Changing Money He Made As A Teenager: WATCH

Quinn Ewers was a very rich young man long before becoming a star at Texas.

Ewers was an outstanding QB for the Longhorns for three years after spending his freshman year at Ohio State.

The former five-star recruit made waves when he left Carroll Senior High School after his junior year to enroll early with the Buckeyes.

Players enrolling a semester early in the spring is very common. Players leaving an entire year early to play college football is unheard of, and fans now know what motivated the decision.

Quinn Ewers reveals massive payday to skip senior year of high school.

Ewers is one of the top QB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. He could go on Day 2 or a team will get a great steal if he slips to Day 3.

The good news for him is that money isn't really a necessity at this point, because he was rich long before slinging it in Austin.

Ewers revealed in an interview with Jon Gruden that he left high school early because he'd agreed to a $1.4 million memorabilia deal. He was 18-years-old when he enrolled in Columbus in August 2021. That's a lot of money for a young man.

Ewers' NIL earnings at Texas aren't known, but you can bet the house that he made a significant amount of money after transferring back home.

Ewers' NIL earnings at Texas aren't known, but you can bet the house that he made a significant amount of money after transferring back home.

Texas boosters have *VERY* deep pockets, and he spent three years as the face of the program. For comparison, Ewers' $1.4 million memorabilia deal is worth the same as the 53rd pick of the upcoming draft will earn in their rookie season.

It was the same as the 44th pick in the 2021 draft - the year Ewers took the deal. That means Ewers has been making NFL money for the past four years.

Not too bad for the former high school phenom turned Texas legend. I'm sure just about anyone in his shoes would have taken the same deal.

Now, Ewers waits to see what happens in the NFL Draft in a couple days. He's got a lot of grit and a great head on his shoulders. Hopefully, he can find the same success in the pros he had in college.