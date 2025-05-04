Quinn Ewers' Agent Calls 'Half The League' To Find Out Why QB Slid In Draft, Calls Situation 'Chickensh-t'

With Sheduer Sanders' NFL Draft slide capturing the football world's attention, Quinn Ewers falling all the way to the seventh round became one of the overlooked stories of the annual spectacle. Yet, the quarterback's agent wants to set the record straight about the hours that followed.

Ewers was not expected to be a first-round pick, but many predicted that he would have his name called well before the 231st overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft came around. Ultimately, the Miami Dolphins were the franchise to give the former Texas star his opportunity at the professional level, but as it often is, the ‘why’ of the situation is what some fans, and Ewers' agent, Ron Slavin, want to know.

Slavin told ESPN that he reached out to "half the league" the day after the NFL Draft wrapped up searching for an explanation as to why his client fell all the way to the Dolphins at 231.

He didn't exactly appreciate the explanations he received from teams around the league.

"They thought he was a third- or fourth-round pick, but too big of a name to be a clipboard holder," Slavin told ESPN. "Which I think is chickensh-t.

If Slavin is being honest, and there is no reason to assume he isn't, he has every reason to be frustrated about the situation. Teams allegedly looking at Ewers' name and his accolades in high school and college not translating to being a backup QB at the next level, makes for a bit of a head scratcher.

As for the Dolphins, they'll certainly be hoping they got one of the steals of the draft in scooping Ewers up in the seventh round.

Ewers was, by many, considered to be a potentially high pick for the 2024 NFL Draft, but he ultimately returned to Austin for the 2025 campaign and helped lead the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff Semifinal, where they fell to Ohio State.

The Texas product completed over 65% of his passes and threw for nearly 3,500 yards during his third and final season for the Longhorns a year ago.