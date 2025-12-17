College Hoops Coach Wears All-Time Great Ugly Christmas Sweater Showing Off Elite Situational Awareness

Queens University head basketball coach Grant Leonard is a big-time holiday guy. He also seems to be a fan of the uber-casual look while on the bench, and nobody can really blame him for that.

Queens paid a visit to Arkansas on Tuesday night in what was an opportunity for the Royals to stun the college hoops world and pull off the upset, but in all likelihood, Arkansas was going to send the visitors back to their home state of North Carolina with an L.

That is exactly what happened with the Hogs cruising to a 108-80 win to improve to 9-2 on the season, but that's not what we're here to talk about; we're here to talk about Leonard's elite sweater game.

With Christmas just over a week away, Leonard let the world know he's in the holiday spirit by rocking an ugly sweater that read ‘Gangsta Wrapper’ across the front.

The college basketball sickos out there are well aware of Leonard's wardrobe choices, but the more casual fans out there, this is a guy who is not afraid to rock a bold sweater while coaching his team.

During Queens' loss to Wake Forest on December 14, Leonard rocked a Hanukkah sweater with a giant menorah across the front.

His run of holiday sweaters began in late November, however, when he wore a Thanksgiving number with the message that ‘Leftovers Are For Quitters.’ A dumb statement, because leftovers are actually meant for winners, but still a great sweater. His Queens team lost to Virginia the day he wore the Turkey sweater.

Say what you will about Leonard's choice of sweaters, but you have to give it to him for deciding to keep things light in games his team was double-digit underdogs in. While he, his staff, and players are looking to win every time they take the floor, pulling out the ugly sweaters on trips to play Power Four programs is great situational awareness from the head coach.