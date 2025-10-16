Quarterback Caleb Williams Trolls ESPN's Troy Aikman Over Bears Analysis On Monday Night Football

If you're one of those people (or NFL scouts) who questioned Caleb Williams, not so much for his ability but for his nerve and moxie and grit, this one's for you: The Chicago Bears quarterback is beefing with ESPN analyst Troy Aikman.

And it's gotten to the point where Williams is admittedly trolling the Pro Football Hall of Famer for things he said about the Bears on the Monday Night Football telecast between the Bears and Washington Commanders.

Troy Aikman Thinks Bears Are Lucky

Aikman on air called the 55-yard receiving touchdown from Williams to D'Andre Swift "luck on Chicago's part."

Aikman was also critical of the Bears' offense at other times and ultimately called some of the success they did have a result of "luck."

And the Bears weren't the least bit offended by the insinuation they didn't earn the 25-24 victory over Washington – their third win in a row.

Actually, yes they were.

Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson Respond

"It sounded like from that game the other night, a few people weren't particularly pleased with how we're winning right now," Chicago coach Ben Johnson said on Chicago ESPN 1000 on Tuesday.

Williams, who has thrown 9 TDs and 2 interceptions and is clearly growing under Johnson, picked up where his coach left off.

But he didn't go on a radio show. Too Gen X.

Williams, 23, went on Instagram.

"Nations Cap good being back!" Williams wrote on his page. "It was lucky" -TA

"Whooptie Doo 😂😂"

I like it. The Bears aren't taking any, um, stuff on the field or off. They want their respect, and they're trying to get it, again, on the field and off.

Williams Admits To Trolling Aikman

"It’s fun trolls. I was messing around," Williams told reporters at his weekly press conference on Wednesday. "D’Andre made a great play. Obviously, (Troy Aikman) had some stuff to say about us or me. We came out victorious in the end. I made a little fun moment of it, that was about it."

Except, of course, that's not about it.

Williams apparently is grasping on to the notion that critics and naysayers are to be used for his purposes. Johnson is that way and the quarterback is right there with him.

"When you're in a competitive situation like coaches, myself or other teammates, when people have stuff to say about you – whether it's that week or a whole year, whatever the case may be – I think you do use it as a little bit of fuel, a little bit of motivation," Williams said.

"That’s always a part of it as a competitor that goes along (with it). But you don't put too much into it to where it affects you negatively."

Williams Was Too Busy For Aikman

If the Bears are going to continue winning under Johnson and Williams, they're going to continue getting nationally televised games and Monday Night Football is a prime spot. So Johnson and Williams will run into Aikman again.

Maybe.

Williams, for his part, didn't seem too bothered he didn't have the usual production meeting talk with Aikman leading up to the Commanders game.

He was busy preparing on the day the two were supposed to talk and tried to call Aikman the following day but said he "didn't get through."

Could that have colored the way Aikman positioned his analysis?

Williams doesn't seem to care much about that.

"…Moved on from it," he said, "went and played the game and came out 3-2."