PWHL’s Toronto Sceptres Could Have A Taylor Swift Problem On Their Hands Over New Logo

The second season of the Professional Women's Hockey League recently got underway, and it's bringing some changes to the league, one of which could cause the league's Toronto franchise a bit of a headache.

One that involves a certain Taylor Swift…

The PWHL had a massively successful debut season drawing big crowds in Boston, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, New York, and Minnesota thanks to the way it produced some great hockey featuring the biggest names in the women's game like Hillary Knight and Marie-Philip Poulin.

However, after playing last season under generic city names — for example, PWHL Boston or PWHL Montreal — the league has unveiled unique names, logos, and color schemes for this season.

The teams are called — from left to right in the photo below — the Toronto Sceptres, Ottawa Charge, Minnesota Frost, New York Sirens, Montréal Victoire, and Boston Fleet.

Let's put first things first: there are some good looks in there, but the Boston Fleet's sideways, modernized Whalers logo is *chef's kiss*.

Now, let's focus on the situation involving the Toronto Sceptres, whose new logo and jerseys look like this:

Hmm… a yellow and blue interlocking T and S. Does that look familiar to anyone?

Well, according to Front Office Sports, Taylor Swift wore a similar logo with the same colors in her music video for the song "Shake It Off."

The similarities are clear, but it looks like the team may have really stepped in a pile of Swift when it gifted the pop star a jersey ahead of her recent show in Toronto and posted it to social media.

Front Office Sports cited experts who say that by doing this, the team may have opened itself up to litigation by connecting themselves to Swift and her brand. Before this social media clip, it'd be hard to argue that the logo similarities weren't anything more than a coincidence.

Now, it could certainly be argued that the team used the jersey gifts — an idea that came from the city's tourism board, Destination Toronto — as a way to get a little residual Taylor Swift heat.

Not saying that's what they did, but they made it a lot easier to argue it.

The similarities have been noted by fans since the sweaters and logo were unveiled, but Swift and her camp haven't done anything about it, and who knows if they will.

On one hand, she's got every right to protect her brand and should… but on the other, as someone who likes to play up her role as a feminist, maybe going toe-to-toe in court with a women's hockey league is a bad look.

We'll have to keep an eye on this one as it plays out.