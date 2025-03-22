The PWHL Has Its First Official Michigan Move Goal

If you're unfamiliar with the Professional Women's Hockey League, you need to get yourself introduced because these ladies are delivering the goods night after night, and that includes one of the silliest Michigan moves I think I've ever seen in a game.

And, better yet, it was the first one in league history.

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Sirens hosted the Ottawa Charge at the Prudential Center, home of the New Jersey Devils, in front of a crowd of just under 5,000 which isn't too shabby for a league in only its second season, but when Sirens forward Abby Roque scored what is sure to be a goal of the year contender the crowd sounded like a full house.

Early in the third period, New York was trailing 3-1, and that's when Roque found herself behind the net and decided to give the ol' Michigan a try.

If you're unfamiliar, a Michigan move involves getting the puck on the blade of the stick, and then essentially lacrosse-ing it into the top corner of the net.

Let's let Roque demonstrate because she did it about as perfectly as you can.

That was silky as silky can be. That might be about as smoothly as I've ever seen anyone drop a Michigan move while skating behind the net as opposed to starting from a stationary position.

Watching that back, I thought that Ottawa goalie Gwyneth Philips was going to have that top corner covered, and she almost did, but Roque was so smooth getting the puck on her blade and didn't hesitate at all, she beat Philips to pull the Sirens within one.

Unfortunately, that goal didn't fire up the Sirens because that was the last time they lit the lamp on Saturday. However, Ottawa added two goals later in the period to win this one, 5-2.