Putin Reportedly Floated Idea Of US-Russia Hockey Games To President Trump

One of the biggest pieces of news on Tuesday had to do with President Donald Trump's phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which the two spoke for 90 minutes and discussed a potential ceasefire in Ukraine.

But we'll let the political eggheads dissect the nuts and bolts of their discussion and what it means for the geopolitical state of the world because it sounds like some hockey came up on the call if you can believe that, and by "that" I mean, the Kremlin's report of the call.

The Kremlin put out a press release about the call and some of the topics that the two presidents tackled, including the aforementioned war in Ukraine as well as other conflicts in the Middle East.

But at the end came this little nugget according to a translation of the original release, which was written in Russian (duh; what else would it have been written in?).

"Donald Trump supported Vladimir Putin's idea to organize hockey matches in the USA and Russia between Russian and American players playing in the NHL and KHL."

Count. Me. In.

If you know your hockey history, you'll know that there's a storied history of US-Russian hockey. Obviously, there's the Miracle on Ice, but there was also the Red Army's tour in which they played exhibitions against NHL teams which famously included a stop in Philadelphia where they were chased off the ice by the Broad Street Bullies.

We haven't seen too much of the Russians on the global stage over the last few years, seeing as the invasion of Ukraine led to them and Belarus being banned from IIHF competition through 2025, leaving their 2026 Olympic status up in the air.

But Putin wanting to take on the US — which I'm sure is because he thinks there's a chance to assert some sporting dominance — comes at a time when USA Hockey is about as strong as it has ever been.

The US is coming off of two straight World Junior Championships and a run to the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship that could have easily been a win had Connor McDavid not been left alone in the slot.

We'll have to wait and see if they happen, but I'm sure games like this would garner a lot of eyeballs.