Purdue Receiver Had No Idea He Was Standing Behind End Zone Pylon

The Purdue Boilermakers have a tough one this week with the Penn State Nittany Lions paying a visit to West Lafayette.

So, with Penn State coming in as such a heavy favorite, Purdue needed to take an opportunity they could get to stick some points on the board.

It certainly looked like they had found one of those moments… if the end zone was a yard or two longer.

In the second quarter, Purdue found themselves on Penn State's 5-yard line. On one of their attempts to find the end zone, quarterback Hudson Card aired one out to receiver De''Nylon Morrissette who was fairly open toward the back corner of the end zone.

The only problem was he was well outside the back of the end zone when he made the catch.

Hey, it's Grey Cup weekend, and if that play was made in the CDL — where they've got quite a bit of extra end zone to work with — that's an easy six points.

That's a real bummer for Morrissette and for the Boilermakers, but it's kind of hilarious to think that there was probably a brief moment where he was thinking to himself, "Man, I can't believe how open I am."

Then he looked down and saw that pesky pylon…

Purdue really could've used a touchdown there, because the Boilers ended up having to settle for a field goal on that drive. Purdue also missed another field goal a few minutes later which means it went to the locker room trailing by a score of 21-3.

That failure to take points when they presented themselves tanked any hope the Boilermakers had of pulling off an upset because the floodgates opened in the second half. With the Nittany Lions finding the end zone an additional three times before the end of the third quarter.