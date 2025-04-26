Puke-a Doncic! Lakers' Luka Had A Tummy Ache During L.A.'s Loss

Luka Doncic's Game Three performance on Friday night during a Los Angeles loss was tough to stomach. At least for Lakers fans.

Turns out, the 26-year-old had a bellyache and rather than go Jordan flu-game on those pesky Timberwolves, Doncic played how he felt, like crap.

In 40 minutes of action, Doncic scored just 17 points on 6-of-16 shooting. He did grab seven boards and dished out eight assists, but also turned the ball over a team-high five times. Doncic's +/- was -16.

Pass the Pepto.

With Doncic struggling, Minnesota took a two-games-to-one lead in the best-of-seven series.

Following the loss, teammate Dorian Finney-Smith said of Luka: "I didn't think he was going to come out [for the] second half. …just because how he sounded. His body language. How he looked. He looked a little pale today. He probably needs to hydrate some more."

Hey, who hasn't needed to hydrate after a rough Friday night?

And it wasn't just Luka who had the runs. Minnesota closed their 116 - 104 win over the Lakers by going on a 13-1 run to end the game.

Rather than speak with reporters following the loss, Doncic opted to receive treatment. That was probably the right move. Los Angeles players and coaches confirmed after the game that Doncic spent most of the afternoon throwing up after being up throughout most of the night.

Unfortunately for Luka and the Lakers, time isn't exactly on their side. They've got a quick turnaround by NBA standards, taking the floor in Minnesota again on Sunday afternoon at 2:30 central time. "Hopefully, whatever’s going on, he feels better on Sunday," Lakers coach J.J. Redick said after the loss. "I’m not a doctor."

In the event Doncic misses Sunday's game or has a performance that mirrors Friday night's, both Luka's lunch, and the Lakers' season, will be heading down the toilet.

