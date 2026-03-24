Puka Nacua Lands In More Trouble With Biting Allegations, New Antisemitism Accusation

Bad news keeps finding wide receiver Puka Nacua. Or maybe it’s the other way around. The golden boy of the Los Angeles Rams is now at the center of a wild TMZ report alleging he spewed anti-Semitic rhetoric and bit a woman.

Puka Nacua faces explosive accusations from a woman in Los Angeles who sought a temporary restraining order against the star receiver over an incident dating back to New Year’s Eve.

The alleged incident took place in Century City on Dec. 31, 2025. During a celebratory group dinner, Nacua allegedly went off the rails, became distressed, and shouted, "F**k all the Jews."

For a player who was already doing damage control just months ago over similar behavior on an Adin Ross livestream, it’s an ugly look and an even uglier coincidence.

After that earlier controversy, Rams head coach Sean McVay said Nacua was "very apologetic," insisted he didn’t believe the wideout understood "the totality" of what he had done, and added, "For anybody offended, terribly sorry about that."

Back to the new allegations. Things seemingly turned physical later that night inside a luxury Sprinter van.

According to legal documents, Nacua allegedly dropped his head into a friend’s lap and bit her thumb so hard she screamed. He then allegedly turned to the complainant and bit her left shoulder.

The woman claims the bite broke the skin and left a distinct circular imprint of his teeth. She reportedly submitted photos of the wound, along with a police report filed the following day, Jan. 1.

But Nacua’s legal team quickly pushed back. His attorney, Levi McCathern, called the entire situation a "shakedown attempt" and forcefully denied the allegations.

The defense maintains the group was simply out partying and that the woman is chasing a multimillion-dollar payday.

According to TMZ, McCathern also disputed the characterization of the alleged biting and denied that Nacua made the antisemitic remark. So it’s not exactly a total rejection of the premise that he bit the woman.

Between the biting allegations and the anti-Semitism claims, Nacua has suddenly found himself in the middle of one of the ugliest stories of the NFL offseason. He also drew unwanted attention after the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win in February, when he appeared to mock the idea of Sam Darnold winning the big game with a post that simply read "Sam Darnold" followed by laughing emojis.

The timing of this new dilemma couldn’t be worse for Nacua.

Recent contract developments involving Seahawks star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba seemingly raised the floor for the kind of extension the Rams may eventually have to hand their star wideout.

Now, LA may have reason to hesitate.

Whether this turns out to be a legitimate case of a star athlete spiraling out of control or a celebrity shakedown, the Nacua saga is nowhere near finished.

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