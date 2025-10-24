Is Psycholgical Warfare Replacing Fighting In Hockey? Seattle Kraken Think So

We all know the old refrain, "I went to a fight and a hockey game broke out."

It's one of the oldest jokes in the book when it comes to the good old hockey game, but it is wrapped in a kernel of truth.

Fighting is an integral part of the sport and any time you visit an NHL arena, you're bound to see some fisticuffs (even during preseason).

Hell, just last night we had an all-time tilt between the New York Rangers' Matt Rempe and the San Jose Sharks' Ryan Reaves, two heavyweights of the sport.

Legendary stuff, folks!

However, much like when the machine gun was introduced and changed battlefields across the world forever, the Seattle Kraken's Mason Marchment may have just changed the sport of hockey with an old classic: psychological warfare.

Oh, no! I don't think Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley is ever going to recover from that one.

Marchment has that man shook, and we all know the rules: that's two for flinching.

To be honest with you, I'm surprised that his tactic even worked, considering the noticeable size difference between the two skaters.

Stanley is 6'7" and towers over Marchment, who, on a good day, is maybe 6'0".

Perhaps Marchment has that dog in him, but after doing a bit of research, I think this was more of a strategic decision on the part of the Kraken forward.

From everything I've read, it sounds like Marchment got dummied early in his career in a fight and has been hesitant to drop the gloves ever since.

If that is indeed the case, then shame on Stanley for not at least checking the scouting report on his opponent before the game.

Regardless, Marchment earned the respect of the comments section on X, which is, of course, the highest honor one can receive in the art of trolling.

It looks like a legend was born last night in the Great White North.

And as for the future of fighting, I think it's safe for now, but if more players adopt the psychological warfare tactics of Mason Marchment, you never know what the future could hold.