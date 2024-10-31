Professional Golfer Loses Sight In One Eye After Freak On-Course Accident, Vows To Keep Chasing Dream

Professional golfer Jeffrey Guan recently suffered an unfathomable setback that will affect the rest of his life both on and off the course, but is bound and determined to not let it keep him from chasing his dream of being a household name in the sport.

Guan, 20, made his PGA Tour debut in September at the Procore Championship, but just one week after achieving that goal, the Aussie was struck in the left eye with an errant teeshot during a qualifier. He was immediately taken to a local hospital to undergo surgery before being airlifted to another hospital where he spent two weeks in intensive care.

Despite the immediate medical attention, Guan suffered several fractures around his left eye socket and completely lost vision in the eye.

Guan is facing an estimated six to 12 months of healing and recovery with doctors telling him that he can't even think about swinging a golf club for at least six months. He's also likely looking at more surgery in the coming months to repair some of the damage around his left eye.

Despite the accident, obvious frustration, and up to a year of rehab ahead of him, he shared a positive statement about not only the support he's received, but his future as a golfer.

Fortunately, I have been lucky enough to have a huge support group around me, and I can’t thank all of them enough for the support I have received in recent weeks," Guan's statement read in part. "I wouldn’t be where I am right now without all the encouragement and assistance I have received."

"As a kid, I have always had a lot of perseverance and persistence. I will continue to work hard and do my best to achieve my dream."

"These four weeks have been the toughest of my life, but I am stronger mentally and will be ready to conquer any obstacle in the future. Again, I can’t thank everyone enough who reached out to help rebuild my strength physically and emotionally."

"I will be back."

A fundraising page through the Australian Sports Foundation has been set up to help Guan moving forward.