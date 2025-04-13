Professional Darts League Celebrates Male Winning Back-To-Back Women's Championships

A male who identifies as a woman won a women's dart event in the Netherlands on Saturday, marking the second consecutive year "Noa-Lynn" van Leuven finished first in the event. Van Leuven competes in the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC), and the organization celebrated "her" victory.

It's worth noting that the PDC X account has comments disabled, likely because they know that people would rightfully criticize them for allowing a male to compete in – and win – a women's event.

According to the PDC website, "the 28-year-old conceded just five legs on her way to Event Nine glory at the Autotron, closing out an emphatic 5-0 victory over Stefanie Lueck to clinch a first Women’s Series crown of 2025."

The site also noted that the "victory marked van Leuven's sixth Women's Series title, which equals the tally of Japanese star Mikuru Suzuki." Van Leuven currently ranks fourth in the 2025 PDC Women's Series Order of Merit, which would "earn" van Leuven £5,800 (just under $7,600). It's unclear how much van Leuven "earned" for winning this particular event on Saturday.

Also, according to the PDC website, "the PDC Women's Series offers female players the chance to compete in PDC events. Events are open to all female players."

Well, that's interesting, isn't it? Van Leuven is not a female, certainly not according to biology. So, how is he competing in women's events that are, by the PDC's own admission, for "female players"?

RELATED: Female Darts Player Forfeits In Protest Of Trans Opponent, Riley Gaines Offers To Pay Her Prize Money

OutKick asked PDC about its policy, but the organization did not immediately respond.

Recently, two males competed in the championship match a women's pool tournament in the United Kingdom. Now there's a male capturing a women's darts event in the Netherlands.

What is going on in Europe?