President Trump Signs Executive Order Creating Task Force For 2028 Olympics

It's hard to believe, but we're only three years away from the United States hosting the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

While it may seem like us here in the United States should be grizzled vets when it comes to hosting the Games, it's easy to forget that by the time the Olympic flame arrives in Los Angeles, it will have been just over a quarter-century since the last time the US hosted, with the last time being the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

So, to make sure that this all goes according to plan, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday that creates a task force that will work to ensure that these Games go off without a hitch.

"The L.A. Olympics is shaping up to be a wonderful moment for America. It’s going to be incredible. It’s so exciting," Trump said, per the Associated Press.

The new task force outlined in the executive order will focus on security and planning for the Games and will also work to streamline the visa process for all parties coming into the country for the event, including athletes, coaches, officials and fans.

The President will serve as the task force's chair, while Vice President JD Vance will serve as its vice chair.

The members of the task force will include cabinet secretaries, White House staff, the FBI director, and the FCC chairman, but the executive order also gives the chair and vice chair of the task force (so, the president or vice president) the ability to bring in heads of other departments and agencies if needed.

The task force will terminate at the end of 2028, though the president can extend it.

It sounds like a good call to put something like this together, and who doesn't love a good task force?

Fortunately, the US will get a bit of a trial run hosting a major international sporting event as the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.