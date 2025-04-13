President Donald Trump Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Memorable Masters Win: 'Incredible Guts!'

PublishedUpdated

President Donald Trump congratulated Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy for his Masters victory.

McIlroy's win was headlined by his mistakes at Augusta on Sunday.

The tremendous resilience on display patched up Rory's astonishing errors, including hitting into the water on the back nine.

But just when we thought McIlroy was out, he played his way back to the top.

Apr 13, 2025; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 07: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump is meeting with Netanyahu to discuss ongoing efforts to release Israeli hostages from Gaza and newly imposed U.S. tariffs. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Rory held off a surging Justin Rose, and McIlroy achieved his first major championship in 10 years.

On Air Force One late Sunday, Trump commented on the Masters win, saying he watched the thrilling finale and lauded Rory for showing bravery.

"I have to congratulate Rory," Trump said.

"Tremendous courage. He was having a hard time. People have no idea how tough that is. Came back. It’s better for him it happened that way. Real courage. It was amazing. I wanted to watch it. One of my favorite shows ever, the Masters. Justin Rose was great. Great athletes under tremendous pressure. Small percentage of an inch. Literally in some cases a hundredth of an inch."

It's hard to find a bigger golf fan than Trump. The Commander in Chief previously shared on Air Force One that he's continually working to bring LIV Golf and the PGA Tour together. 

McIlroy may have some differences with Trump on that matter, given his loyalty to the PGA Tour, but looking past any disagreements, Trump gave McIlroy a well-deserved spotlight. 

OutKick's Mark Harris chronicled McIlroy's win as a fairytale redemption story for the Northern Irishman. 

Fellow OK writer Dan Zaksheske detailed McIlroy's struggles, which set him up for a comeback win to shake off the Masters ghouls.

"Although he made it far harder for himself than it needed to be, McIlroy sank a three-foot putt in the first playoff hole to beat Justin Rose. It was McIlroy's first Masters victory, making him just the sixth golfer to achieve a career Grand Slam."

It'll be a day to remember for McIlroy.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

