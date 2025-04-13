President Donald Trump Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Memorable Masters Win: 'Incredible Guts!'

President Donald Trump congratulated Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy for his Masters victory.

McIlroy's win was headlined by his mistakes at Augusta on Sunday.

The tremendous resilience on display patched up Rory's astonishing errors, including hitting into the water on the back nine.

But just when we thought McIlroy was out, he played his way back to the top.

Rory held off a surging Justin Rose, and McIlroy achieved his first major championship in 10 years.

On Air Force One late Sunday, Trump commented on the Masters win, saying he watched the thrilling finale and lauded Rory for showing bravery.

"I have to congratulate Rory," Trump said.

"Tremendous courage. He was having a hard time. People have no idea how tough that is. Came back. It’s better for him it happened that way. Real courage. It was amazing. I wanted to watch it. One of my favorite shows ever, the Masters. Justin Rose was great. Great athletes under tremendous pressure. Small percentage of an inch. Literally in some cases a hundredth of an inch."

It's hard to find a bigger golf fan than Trump. The Commander in Chief previously shared on Air Force One that he's continually working to bring LIV Golf and the PGA Tour together.

McIlroy may have some differences with Trump on that matter, given his loyalty to the PGA Tour, but looking past any disagreements, Trump gave McIlroy a well-deserved spotlight.

OutKick's Mark Harris chronicled McIlroy's win as a fairytale redemption story for the Northern Irishman.

Fellow OK writer Dan Zaksheske detailed McIlroy's struggles, which set him up for a comeback win to shake off the Masters ghouls.

"Although he made it far harder for himself than it needed to be, McIlroy sank a three-foot putt in the first playoff hole to beat Justin Rose. It was McIlroy's first Masters victory, making him just the sixth golfer to achieve a career Grand Slam."

It'll be a day to remember for McIlroy.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela