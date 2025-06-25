Prepare To Be Electrified By Grand Slam Of Curling Player Entrances

Is this what curling to be popular outside of the two weeks every four years the Olympics are happening?

The 2026 Winter Olympics are in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, and that means that the world's quadrennial two-week obsession with the sport of curling is just around the corner.

Every Olympic cycle, I wonder the same thing, and that is how curling can keep the interest up after the Olympic Flame is extinguished.

Sure, Curling is big in Canada and other cold places, but I'm talking about right here in the US of A.

Well, I think I may have stumbled across the answer: slide-outs.

We've got videos from the Grand Slam of Curling, and they do player introductions during which the music is pumping, the lights are going, and players come sliding out of a tunnel in that rock-sliding position that looks like it would be right at home in a yoga class.

Prepare to be electrified…

Are you not entertained?!

I'm not going to lie, I would love to give that a try. Although there's at least a 70% chance I'd eat it and pull a hamstring. That would be significantly less electrifying.

Which, by the way, this has to be the most nerve-wracking slide of these curlers' careers. You don't want to eat it with the eyes of the curling universe on you like that.

I think this needs to become a standard part of any curling match, just to get the crowd fired up.

Then after that, you know what I'm thinking? WWE-style intros for every player.

Everyone gets a theme song so that way, when they come out onto the ice, everyone in the crowd will be like, "Bah Gawd! That's top-ranked curler Bruce Mouat of Scotland's music!"

I love this idea, and there's plenty of time to get this in motion before the Olympics get underway in February, so, Curling world: chop chop!