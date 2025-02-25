Predators GM Barry Trotz Says The Team Will Not Tank Down The Stretch After Disastrous Season

We're a little over a week away from the NHL trade deadline, and while we've seen some big trades in the past weeks and month (thanks in part to the two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off being viewed as a sort of "soft trade deadline") all 32 NHL teams will have to decide what they want to do.

Be a buyer and try to make a run at the Stanley Cup.

Stay the course?

Be a seller and set your focus on the years to come.

Well, one team that doesn't sound like it has any plans to blow up the farm just yet is the Nashville Predators, at least not according to recent comments from general manager Barry Trotz.

You may recall that over the summer, the Predators were the talk of hockey thanks to a free-agent spending spree for the ages that saw them signing three of the biggest fish on the market in Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei.

They looked to be one of the top contenders in the Central Division thanks to these moves, plus a strong finish to the 2023-24 season, but that simply hasn't been the case. They're pretty comfortably in 30th place in the league standings this season - out of 32 teams.

However, Trotz made it clear that he doesn't want this team to tank in hopes of snagging the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft.

"We're playing some good teams down the stretch and I want us to play well," Trotz told The Tennessean.

"I'm a coach at heart," he continued. "Our team has been built on good culture and good character. I would be disappointed if our players threw in the towel."

But don't let that make you think he wouldn't prefer a better pick in June.

"Of course, from a management or organizational standpoint, you want the best pick," Trotz said. "Would I rather have the third pick versus the 10th pick? Yeah, absolutely. That's just human nature."

I think this is the right call. The Preds have been bad this season, but are they at a point where tanking would make sense? No.

They're going to get a high pick, and with some fine-tuning over the summer, I think Trotz can get this team back on track for next year.