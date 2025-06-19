Predators Announce Captain Roman Josi Has Been Diagnosed With Postural Tachycardia Syndrome

The 2024-25 NHL season was not a fun one for the Nashville Predators, who finished the season in 30th place ahead of only the Chicago Blackhawks and the San Jose Sharks, and their offseason started with an unfortunate medical update on their captain, defenseman Roman Josi.

The team announced that Josi was diagnosed with Postural Tachycardia Syndrome, or POTS, around the end of the regular season and has been undergoing treatment since.

According to Sportsnet, POTS can not be cured, but it can be treated, and symptoms include dizziness, fatigue, and a fast heart rate.

"He has been undergoing treatment since that diagnosis and is progressing exceptionally well," Predators GM Barry Trotz said in a statement before saying that the team expects Josi to be back in action next season and beyond. "We concur with Roman that with continued management and treatment, he can return to the ice for the 2025-26 season and continue with his elite hockey career."

The news comes just days after Josi — known to be an elite puck-moving defenseman — was announced as one of the first six players to represent Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

It sounds like the outlook for Josi is good, and hopefully, he'll be in the lineup for an always-solid Swiss team next February in the NHL's return to the Olympics. However, instances like this can underscore why announcing any parts of Olympic rosters so early can be a bit of a gamble. A lot can happen between now and next February, especially when players will be taking part in the regular season during a big chunk of that time.

Speaking of the Predators, they're already hard at work ahead of the NHL Draft and free agency — where they made a splash last season — by working a trade with the New Jersey Devils to bring back Finnish forward Erik Haula, who previously played for the team during the 2020-21 NHL season.