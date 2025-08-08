Will Power’s IndyCar Future Still Uncertain as 2025 NTT Season Winds Down

Team Penske driver says he may not have an answer until the season finale

We only have three races left in the 2025 NTT IndyCar Season, the first of which comes this weekend in Portland. Still, one of the most decorated drivers on the grid, Team Penske's Will Power, has no clue where or if he will be racing at all next season.

Power's future has been up in the air pretty much all season long as his current deal to drive the No. 12 Chevrolet winds down at the end of the season. On top of that, there have been rumors churning that a strong season from David Malukas (who drives for AJ Foyt Racing, a team that has a technical alliance with Penske) has put him in a strong position to be considered for that seat from 2025 on.

Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass talked to Power before the race weekend got underway, and Power revealed that he may not know what the future holds for him until the end of the season.

"Next year? I don't think I'll know until after or during the weekend of Nashville," Power said, alluding to the IndyCar season finale at Nashville Superspeedway on Aug. 31.

Power indicated that he wasn't nervous about what the future holds, but simply wanted to know what he would be doing.

"I just want to know, to be honest," he said. "I would like to know what I'm doing. That would be nice. That's sort of the stress that would be off me. Where am I driving, and am I driving at all?"

Power said that he isn't able to talk to other teams until after the season ends on August 31.

It's a real shame to see Power having to sit and wait like this. He's a two-time series champ, an Indy 500 winner, a 44-time race winner, and he has more pole positions than any driver in IndyCar history.

You'd think that would be enough to earn the courtesy of knowing whether he will be back next season, but, apparently, the powers that be at Team Penske disagree.