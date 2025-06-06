Will Power Wants To Move Past Wild Incident With Kyle Kirkwood In Detroit

The NTT IndyCar Series visited Motor City last weekend, and Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood left Detroit with the win — his second of the season, making him the only other driver not named Alex Palou to win a race this season — but not before he had a bizarre run-in with Team Penske's Will Power.

One that Power says he's done talking about.

It happened during a practice session early in the weekend. The current circuit used in Detroit is short and notoriously tight, meaning that building a gap for a clean run is difficult, if not borderline impossible. That's what Power was doing when he and his No. 12 Chevrolet appeared behind Kirkwood's No. 27 Honda. But instead of easing up, Power did the opposite, and pushed Kirkwood ahead, in a strange moment that earned Power the nickname "Will Plower."

There were no penalties from the incident — if you can believe that — and it was the second time in as many years that Kirkwood wound up in a beef with another driver ahead of the race in Detroit, having gone at it with AJ Foyt Racing's Santino Ferrucci in another flaring of tempers fueled by the circuit's close quarters.

But Power and Kirkwood seemed cool about things afterward and were even seen joking about the incident together later in the weekend.

Still, Power wants to move past the incident as the series moves on to World Wide Technology Raceway next weekend.

"I just want it to go away," Power said, per Fox Sports. "From my perspective, we were doing about five to 10 miles an hour to be honest, and he (Kirkwood) stopped in the middle of the corner," Power recalled. "I made contact, and at that point I thought he was going to then drive off and he didn't. And I started putting the throttle down and he started braking and I thought at any point he could have just put the throttle off and driven off and he never did.

"It was just a misunderstanding. I shouldn't have done it, basically. I certainly wouldn't do it again."

Fair enough, but there might be more than a few "WILL PLOWER" signs in the crowd for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 next Sunday, June 15.

The race starts at 8 pm ET and will air on Fox.