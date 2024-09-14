Portland State Canceled Its Football Game Today Because The Team Is Sick With Whopping Cough

Sometimes college football games get canceled for some unforeseen reason. Sure, no one wants to see it happen, but if there’s a hurricane coming by, or if it’s too hot, or something is wrong with the stadium, you just have to play another day.

Today’s game between the Portland State Vikings and the South Dakota Coyotes was one such instance. Just a couple of hours before kickoff of this FCS matchup, the game had to be canceled, but for one of the most unexpected reasons ever.

"A case of pertussis (whooping cough) got into the Viking team two days ago," PSU said in a statement. "Pertussis is a highly contagious disease that affects the lungs. As a result, many team members have been exposed to the disease. The two programs and their team doctors have been in discussions regarding the situation. It was determined by Portland State that the game would not be played in the interest of the health of the student-athletes. It should be noted that no players on the Viking team are seriously ill at this time."

While I’m glad that everyone seems to be okay, I am also a bit confused. Whooping cough is a disease that generally affects kids , and it sounds like a disease that someone would suffer if they lived in "Little House on the Prairie" times. Why is it all of a sudden reeking havoc among a team of highly athletic and in-shape people?

Regardless, if it is spreading out to the entire team, I guess it's better safe than sorry. I mean, could you imagine being a quarterback and trying to call plays with this sickness?

"Blue 32..COUGH COUGH COUGH..54’s the Mike…COUGHHHHH.Ready, set…COUGH COUGH COUGH…hike!"

I hope everyone on the Vikings squad heals up soon, and that this outbreak doesn’t cause any more cancelations for their sake.