Pope Leo XIV Gifted With 'Da Pope!' Shirt By Die-Hard Chicago Bears Fans

American culture hit a high note when the Pope in Italy became best known for his Chicago sports fandom. Pope Leo XIV, the first American Pope, has brought a stars-and-stripes vibe to the Vatican, blending faith with his die-hard love for Chicago teams.

A known White Sox fanatic, the Pope has been greeted by Chicago sports fans who made a pilgrimage to meet the Catholic leader.

On Sunday, after Pope Leo led Mass at the Cathedral Basilica near Rome, the Munoz family presented him with a playful "Da Pope!" shirt, a nod to the iconic "Da Bears" slogan cherished by Windy City fans.

According to ABC7, ‘da’ shirt was a gift from Bears season ticket holders Marcel and Ann Munoz, who were vacationing in Italy with their three kids.

"Fantastic," said OutKIck founder Clay Travis, reacting to the video of Pope Leo holding his Da Pope merch.

The blend of faith and fandom highlights a *very* unique moment in Chicago's sports culture.

Not since Tim Tebow have we seen this much God and football mentioned in the same breath … Since taking the papal throne two months ago, Pope Leo has been serenaded with White Sox chants and proudly donned a ‘47’ White Sox hat for fans. He even met Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, blessing the rising NFL star.

The real surprise? Pope Leo runs an Instagram account, poised to roast Bears quarterback Caleb Williams if the former first-overall pick falters in his second season.

All in all, the new Pope seems like a genuinely cool guy.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela