Police Storm Joey Bosa's L.A. Home Thanks To False Burglary Alarm

Police stormed into the home of Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa on Monday afternoon ready for a fight. Fortunately, though, it was a false alarm.

According to reports, the LAPD received a call about a possible burglary at Bosa's Los Angeles-area home when his security alarm went off. Video obtained by TMZ shows multiple police officers entering the residence with their weapons drawn — believing the suspect might still be inside.

But the property was empty, and the home showed no signs of forced entry. After combing through the surveillance video, officers discovered the security alarm appeared to have been triggered by a gust of wind. And shadows gave the illusion that someone might have been inside the house.

Bosa's false alarm comes amid an uptick of burglaries among some of Los Angeles' wealthiest athletes.

Last year, the homes of his Dodgers players Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman, were both hit by burglars in their respective swanky L.A. neighborhoods. And just last week, former USC football superstar Reggie Bush thwarted a would-be burglary at his own southern California mansion.

According to reports, Bush's home was invaded at around 11 p.m. with at least one person smashing out one of the windows of the house. Bush was inside the home when the suspects tried to enter the premises, but he screamed at them, and they fled.

Given this disturbing trend, Joey Bosa can at least have the peace of mind that his alarm system is doing its job. Just gotta watch out for those pesky wind gusts.