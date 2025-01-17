Police Say They Found Evgeni Malkin’s Stanley Cup Rings… In His House

Well, one of these stories of a high-profile athlete having their home burglarized in recent months has a somewhat happy — if not kind of bizarre — ending.

This week it was reported that Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin's Pittsburgh-area home was broken into, and his three Stanley Cup rings were missing.

Well, thankfully those rings have been recovered… from inside the Russian forward's house.

The Allegheny Police Department announced the news on their X account.

As they noted, there's an ongoing investigation, so it sure sounds like there was still a break-in at the residence.

Initial reports were that the safe in which the rings were stored was open at the time of the alleged break-in.

I'm no Inspector Clouseau, but an unlocked safe plus a break-in usually means that the Stanley Cup rings stored in the aforementioned safe are long gone.

Thankfully, that's not the case for Malkin's 2009, 2016, and 2017 (though as a Flyers fan, I do feel like that is far too many Penguins Cup wins).

Malkin was appreciative of the support after the news of the break-in — which was called in several hours after the Penguins' Saturday afternoon game against the Ottawa Senators —was made public.

"The outpouring of support and concern from my teammates and fans over the past few days means so much to my family and I," Malkin said.

As officials said, this case is still very much under investigation, but it comes at a time when athletes and leagues are on a high alert after several big names including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs have had their homes broken into.

Investigators believe the break-ins are the work of organized criminals out of South America who appear to be planning their heists around players' schedules, seeing as that's very public information and an indicator that the person will not be home.