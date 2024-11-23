Playoff Hopes Now Dim, But Colorado Football Has Proven Its Future Is Bright

Colorado’s College Football Playoff hopes essentially came to a screeching halt on Saturday afternoon in Kansas City where the Buffaloes got pushed around for a full four quarters in a 37-21 loss to Kansas.

That sound you hear was a collective scream from the college football world - both in joy and despair. Why? Outside of Notre Dame, Colorado has become the most polarizing team in the nation since late December 3, 2022, when Deion Sanders was hired to take over the down-trodden program.

Don’t let Saturday’s loss or their absence from the College Football Playoff take away from what was another step forward for Sanders and Co. as the Colorado reconstruction project continues.

Colorado’s over/under win total prior to the season was 5.5. That’s not a typo. The oddsmakers - who have balance sheets to worry about - thought that it was unlikely that a bowl game was in the Buffs' future, much less a legitimate shot at the CFP on November 23.

This season is actually very similar to last year. The Buffs opened 3-0 and were the talk of the college football world, but faltered down the stretch to a 4-8 record. That might not seem like much, but it’s over the 3.5 win total oddsmakers pegged for the Buffaloes in the summer of 2023.

What changed this season is that they earned respect on the field, not in the "search engine optimization" world. Wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter elevated himself to become the Heisman Trophy front-runner not because of hype, but because of on-the-field success. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders cemented himself as a future first-round draft pick due to his ability to not only find Hunter consistently, but Colorado’s other talented receivers.

Does Sanders demand the spotlight? Yes. Is it off-putting? Maybe to some. That’s ok, though. Sanders’ job is to rebuild Colorado into a contender, and he did that in two short seasons even as the program made a jump to a new conference - something he wasn’t prepared for when he took the job.

Make no mistake, Saturday’s loss to Kansas was a disaster. The 16-point loss wasn’t indicative of how much of a blowout it was. The Buffs defense - which had been one of the most under-discussed aspects of their resurgence - gave up 520 yards. In fact, the Jayhawks scored on every drive other than their last one (which ended on the final whistle). Had it not been for some very bizarre red zone play-calling by Kansas, there is a legitimate chance that the Jayhawks could have hung a 50-burger on Coach Prime.

The season, however, isn’t a disaster. It was a rousing success.

The best might be yet to come, though. Hunter and Shedeur Sanders will be off to the NFL, but five-star quarterback Julian Lewis committed to the Buffaloes this week, and you know Coach Prime is about to hit the transfer portal with a vengeance.

Take a bow, Buffaloes. You did something that not many people on the planet outside of that football complex expected.