Players Ejected in Wild Cowboys, Eagles Brawl

The Philadelphia Eagles sucker-punched the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and the one-sided battle ended in an actual scrum on the field between players, leading to several ejections.

Eagles safety Sydney Brown got tangled up with Cowboys' Troy Pride and Jalen Brooks in the fourth quarter, leading to all three being ejected for fighting.

Brown got the most action in the wild sequence after hurling one of the Cowboys into the players tunnel. The Eagles' safety was cheered on by the Philly faithful at Lincoln Financial Field as he left the field.

The altercation also saw a ref getting unintentionally bulldozed.

WATCH:

The Week 17 NFC East battle was a rollercoaster ride.

Besides the fight, the Eagles saw their interim quarterback Kenny Pickett get knocked out of the game, opening the way for Tanner McKee to step in and throw his first NFL touchdown.

Philadelphia stomped Dallas, 41-7.

Also, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley became the ninth player in NFL history to reach 2,000 rushing yards in a season. Barkley needed 18 yards to reach 2,000 yards and ripped a 21-yard run to cross the historic mark. He finished with 31 carries for 167 rushing yards.

It's no mystery why the Cowboys players were on edge and ready to fight as the game came to a close.

Philadelphia also clinched the NFC East crown with Sunday's win.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com