AJ Brown Mistakenly Throws Tanner McKee First TD Ball Into Crowd

The Philadelphia Eagles had to start backup quarterback Kenny Pickett on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys due to the concussion suffered by starter Jalen Hurts last week against the Washington Commanders.

Pickett also suffered an injury in the game against the Commanders, but started the game despite hurting his ribs in Week 16.

However, the Cowboys defense laid a couple of big hits on Pickett, the second of which knocked Pickett out of the game.

That meant Philadelphia had to turn to its third-string QB, Tanner McKee, a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in 2023 who had never taken an NFL snap prior to Sunday.

The Eagles had little trouble gashing the Cowboys' defense prior to Pickett's exit and McKee picked up right where Pickett left off.

Ultimately, McKee hit AJ Brown down the left sideline for a 20-yard touchdown, the first of McKee's career. Unfortunately, in his excitement, AJ Brown rifled the ball deep into the Philadelphia crowd at Lincoln Financial Field.

Brown quickly realized that he had made a huge mistake. He just threw the first touchdown of McKee's career into the stands, a ball that McKee almost certainly would like to have as a keepsake.

Lucky for Brown, Eagles fans jumped into action and made sure the football made its way back into the hands of the Eagles sideline crew.

Eagles fans don't exactly have the best reputation, especially around Christmastime, but when it comes to taking care of their own, clearly the Philadelphia brotherhood trumps all.

The Eagles easily demolished the Cowboys on Sunday, which all-but-assures that Philadelphia will end up with the #2 seed in the NFC playoffs (they clinched the NFC East with the win, and there's still an outside chance for the top seed, but that's unlikely).

But the attention turns to the quarterback position where the team needs Jalen Hurts to get healthy in time for the playoff run. The good news for the Eagles is that their Week 18 game probably won't carry any significance, so they can afford to hold Hurts for another week.

The Tanner McKee touchdown made for a feel-good story, but Philadelphia can't have McKee starting playoff games if they want to make a serious Super Bowl run.