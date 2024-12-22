Concussion Knocks Jalen Hurts Out Of Game Against Commanders And Thrusts Kenny Pickett Into Action

Jalen Hurts had his most productive game of the season last week but he won't be able to build on that this week because he suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders and is out.

Hurts In Concussion Protocol

Hurts was injured on the last of his three runs in that opening quarter when he clearly hit his head against the turf at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD., and despite going back to the huddle after the tackle, he was forced to leave the game by the independent spotter.

After being evaluated in the blue medical tent and then taken into the locker room, the Eagles announced Hurts is out for the remainder of the game, signaling that he has a concussion and is in the NFL concussion protocol.

Hurts was replaced in the lineup by second-string QB Kenny Pickett and initially that was fine for Philly.

Pickett completed the drive and even threw a 4 yard touchdown on a slant to receiver A.J. Brown. That TD pass gave the Eagles a 14-0 lead.

Kenny Pickett Takes Over For Eagles

But, if you recall, Pickett fell out of favor with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason and they brought in Russell Wilson to be their starter despite using a first round pick on Pickett in 2022.

Pickett reminded folks of how that went the wrong direction when he threw an interception on his next series and that eventually led to a Commanders touchdown. The Eagles scored on three of their first four drives but then had to punt the next three possessions.

The game has gone back and forth since.

But the bigger issue for the Eagles is how long Hurts will be in the concussion protocol beyond this game. There's no required timeline to clear the NFL concussion protocol.

Hurts Availability Going Forward Uncertain

Statistics show that players who become symptom free quickly can return to play the next week about 70ish percent of the time. But players that experience symptoms deep into their first week often miss multiple games while in the concussion protocol.

The Eagles have already clinced a playoff berth so the loss of the starting quarterback for a game or two won't affect that. But the Eagles are still trying to win the NFC East and the result of Sunday's game and two more beyond would affect that chase.

Pickett completed 6 of his first 9 throws in relief. Hurts had completed only 1 of his 4 passes but obviously adds a running threat and ability in the so-called tush push that Pickett does not.