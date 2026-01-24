Steelers Hire Mike McCarthy As New Head Coach, For Some Reason

The Pittsburgh Steelers have found their new head coach, just a few weeks after Mike Tomlin shockingly announced he was stepping down after nearly two decades. And it's …Mike McCarthy?

On Saturday, the Steelers posted that they'd "verbally agreed for Mike McCarthy to become" their next head coach. The immediate reaction to this announcement from Steelers fans has been mostly a mixture of confusion, anger, disappointment, and memes. For example, in response to their post on X, one of the most popular comments said the Rooneys should sell the team for becoming the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Another popular response said, "Now verbally tell him never mind."

And honestly, it's hard to argue with them.

Mike McCarthy A Confusing Choice For Steelers Head Coach

McCarthy did have success in Green Bay with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, winning a Super Bowl in 2010. 2010 was also 16 years ago. The Packers made the playoffs eight years in a row with McCarthy and Rodgers, from 2009-2016. Though, despite an incredible amount of regular season success, they were only able to win one title.

After two consecutive disappointing years, McCarthy was fired in 2018. Then the Dallas Cowboys hired him to replace Jason Garrett, and again, McCarthy led his team to more regular season wins. And postseason disappointments. The Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the Wild Card round in 2021, then followed it up by losing to the 49ers yet again in the Divisional Round in 2023. The 2024 season was a debacle, particularly after Dak Prescott suffered yet another injury. They finished 7-10, and McCarthy was out.

He didn't coach in the 2025 season, and here we are. Hired by the Steelers.

Incredibly, John McClain predicted on OutKick's "Hot Mic" that Pittsburgh would go with McCarthy, the hometown option. Particularly because their offense needs help.

McCarthy is clearly not a bad coach, and he's had a number of very good seasons in the NFL, including a 15-1 year with Rodgers in Green Bay. But it's not exactly the most inspiring hire, and his lack of postseason success in the last 10+ years leaves a lot to be desired. Some have suggested that McCarthy would be hired because it would entice Rodgers to return to Pittsburgh, though even if that were to be true, he just turned 42-years-old. Is he really the quarterback of the future to pair with a new head coach? Maybe it's enough for one more go around in 2026, but that's clearly not a long-term option.

Maybe it'll work out, but if you ask most Steelers fans, they'd almost assuredly like to try something different instead of hiring a head coach on his third team. But hey, at least he's from Pittsburgh, as if that matters.