Pittsburgh Pirates Player Fractures Ankle During Home Run Trot

You can't make this up!

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales went from the ultimate high to the ultimate low during Thursday's Opening Day after he fractured his ankle during his home run trot.

Not only did Gonzales get hurt on the first day of the season, but to get injured the way he did? While rounding the bases after hitting a home run, thinking this was the start of something great for him and the Pirates' season?

Not ideal!

But hey, at least he actually injured the ankle during the ballgame, unlike some other players who have hurt themselves by punching the dugout wall, or falling into random ditches like former Met Yoenis Cespedes.

(Yes, I realize that there is no comparison nor do the above make anyone feel better about Gonzales's injury).

As Gonzales rounded first base, he immediately grimaced, which led to Pirates' manager Derek Shelton taking him out of the game. Unfortunately, the news wasn't great as the team announced on Friday that he would be heading to the 10-day IL with a "non-displaced fracture" in his left ankle.

He is expected to see a foot specialist to help with his recovery. However, there is no set timetable for when he will return.

Gonzales was expected to be a legitimate part of Pittsburgh's lineup this year, after hitting .270 with seven home runs and 49 RBIs last year, improving as part of the Pirates' young core that includes Oneil Cruz and sensational pitcher, Paul Skenes.