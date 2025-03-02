Pittsburgh Panthers Freshman DB Tragically Dies In Car Accident

One of the Pittsburgh Panthers’ defensive backs was killed in a car accident in Fishers, IN.

Freshman Mason Alexander was a passenger in a BMW when the driver attempted to pass a car. Unfortunately, a car in the opposite lane came straight for the BMW, with the driver attempting to swerve out of the way to avoid colliding. However, it ended up going off the road and hitting a tree, causing the vehicle to catch fire. Alexander was declared dead at the crash site.

In his senior year of high school at Hamilton Southeastern (which is just outside of Indianapolis), he recorded 52 tackles and an interception. He was rated as one of the best players in Pittsburgh’s 2025 recruiting class and chose the Panthers over Auburn, Florida, and Oregon. Alexander was set to take part in his first spring practice with the program.

His former high school teammate, Peyton Daniels (who plays at Butler) posted an emotional tribute to his friend on X.

"It’s hard to find the words to say right now. Mason lit up every room he was in. Brought joy and playfulness to everything and everyone. He could change the entire direction of your day with one interaction. Mason is the embodiment of exceptional. Rest Easy 15. Love forever," Daniels wrote.