George Washington Obliterated By Pitt Panther In Mascot Beatdown At Military Bowl

There are a few things in sports that are as hilarious to me as the Washington Nationals' Racing Presidents. On Saturday, the four former Commanders-in-Chief hit the gridiron for the Go Bowling Military Bowl on Saturday.

Unfortunately, for our nation's first president, he might need some Advil and a hot-water bottle after this race thanks to the Pitt Panthers' mascot.

The Go Bowling Military Bowl is held in Annapolis, Maryland, and pits a team from the ACC against a team from the American Athletic Conference, or AAC.

This year, the Pitt Panthers and East Carolina Pirates got the nod.

Of course, as has been the case in recent years with Bowl Games like the XBox Bowl and the Pop-Tarts Bowl, goofiness and fun are as big a part of the day as the game itself.

So, what better way to lean into goofiness than by bringing in the Racing Presidents. I mean, they're hilarious on every level. Conceptually, the idea is funny. Then, in practice, the big-headed goofy costumes and the fact that, for whatever reason, Teddy Roosevelt can never get the job done are just so good.

But it wasn't Teddy Roosevelt who was done dirty on Saturday; it was instead Mr. Washington.

After the race got underway, everyone's favorite wooden-toothed president got absolutely annihilated by Pitt mascot Roc the Panther.

Good grief… let's see that again, but zoomed in.

I haven't seen cherry tree-chopping George take a beating like that since the Battle of Fort Washington.

It was so ruthless, I'm also offended as an American… almost.

Unfortunately for Pitt, the Panthers probably could've used Roc out there on defense as the Pirates won the game 23-17.

This came with ECU having a massive touchdown run on fourth down called back because of an "inadvertent whistle."

As if that wasn't wild enough, a few plays later, Pitt forced a fumble and took it to the house to temporarily take the lead.