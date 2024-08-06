Pitbull Stadium Is Now The Home Of FIU Football Thanks To Historic Deal With 'Mr. 305' Himself

Florida International's football program has found a unique way to raise money for the athletic department, thanks to Mr. Worldwide, Pitbull.

As programs around the country look for different ways to raise money in this new era of college athletics, FIU is handing over the naming rights to their football stadium to recording artist Pitbull. Yes, I know this sounds pretty weird, given that a number of programs around the country are selling naming rights to stadiums to corporate sponsors, but FIU has gotten very creative with this new venture.

Over the next five years, Florida International players will be running out of the tunnel, and into ‘Pitbull Stadium’ in an agreement that will see the international superstar pay the school $1.2 million per year to have his name plastered throughout the area.

This is just the latest example of athletic departments looking for different funding when it comes to the enhanced revenue that will need to be raised over the coming years. Because a majority of schools at the Group of Five level needing to find sources of income to keep up with the major conferences around college athletics, finding unique deals like this are key if money is going to continue flowing to these lower tier schools.

Also known as ‘Mr 305’ because of his ties to the Miami area, and attending high school in South Florida, the connection makes sense, even though he's not making this deal with the Hurricanes. There is also something cool about having a world-renownded musician being tied to a school, which could also be used for recruiting and other special events that happen on-campus.

FIU, Pitbull Agreement Will Have A Musical Feature, Along With Alcohol

As part of the deal with FIU that is being presented to the board of trustees, Pitbull will use his social media to promote the school at least 12 times per year, along with participating in one athletic event per year to raise money for the school, which will most likely be some type of concert on FIU's campus.

But if you thought the highly successful musical artist wasn't getting anything outside of his name on the stadium, you are sorely mistaken. We all know how successful Pitbull is when it comes to putting deals together, just like with his NASCAR team, Trackhouse Racing.

Terms of the agreement state that Pitbull will have access to FIU's stadium at least ten days per year, while also receiving two suites for every home game. Also, his vodka company will be the primary liquor distributed inside of ‘Pitbull Stadium’.

Oh, and you can count on hearing a lot of his music during the games, if you're attending. As part of the deal with the school, Pitbull will be putting together a musical anthem for the football team, most likely to be played on repeat during dead periods in the game.

All of this is scheduled to be voted on by the board of trustees Tuesday.

After finding success NASCAR, Pitbull has now joined the college football business, and it looks as though he's negotiated another deal that will boost his image.

If you haven't noticed by now, this is going to be a wild season of college football, and ‘Pitbull Stadium’ seems to fit in this new chaotic era of sports.

Welcome to the game, ‘Mr. 305’.